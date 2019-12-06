Left Menu
Development News Edition

With sorrow and anger, clans mourn kin gunned down on bridge in southern Iraq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:31 IST
With sorrow and anger, clans mourn kin gunned down on bridge in southern Iraq
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A short distance from a bridge in southern Nassiriya where Iraqi security forces gunned down their friends, young women and men set out rows of mock coffins, each draped in an Iraqi flag with pictures of the slain protesters taped on.

Murtadha Jodeh, a 25-year-old demonstrator who witnessed the killings that took place before dawn on Thursday last week, walked between more than 40 coffins laid out in three lines on the tarmac. "This man, Mohammed, was killed by a bullet to the neck. Karar was shot in the side of the head. That other man in the heart," he said, pointing at each picture he recognized.

Raad Harbi, 21-year-old camping out on the fire-blackened bridge on Wednesday days after security forces withdrew, said clashes lasted nearly two hours. "They killed the last of my friends I'd protested with since October. I'm the only one left," he said.

Activists carried the coffins through the city, joining a mile-long march commemorating scores of Nassiriya residents killed in two months of demonstrations against the Iraqi government. The clashes around Zaytoun Bridge on the Euphrates River were the single deadliest incident since unrest hit Baghdad on Oct. 1 and swept through southern Shi'ite Muslim heartlands, jolting Iraq out of two years of relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State.

Police and medics in Nassiriya said security forces killed 46 people after they opened fire on demonstrators blocking the bridge and other adjoining main roads. Paramedics described scores of lethal wounds from the rifle and machine-gun fire against unarmed protesters. More than 400 protesters and more than a dozen members of the security forces have died in the unrest, including nearly 100 people in Nassiriya.

Iraq's government denies its forces have shot live ammunition directly at protesters and says they are there to protect them. It blames violence on unidentified saboteurs. Some protesters have used petrol bombs and slingshots against police and public buildings and burned down the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf last week.

In Nassiriya, Iraq's fourth-largest city and one of its poorest, the killings have fuelled anger against authorities and Iran-backed political parties and militias that dominate state institutions. 'SAME BLOODSHED AS SADDAM'

Nassiriya is home to powerful southern Shi'ite tribes, the birthplace of the Baath party that ruled the country under dictator Saddam Hussein and houses headquarters of Iraq's main Shi'ite, Iran-backed parties – now blackened, ransacked and abandoned after protesters torched them in October. Activists who now control main thoroughfares and bridges in the city including Zaytoun Bridge say the bloodshed has stiffened their resolve.

They vow to stay put until the demands of Iraq's popular uprising are met - an overhaul of the political system and the departure of its corrupt ruling elite which they say has kept ordinary Iraqis poor and jobless. Protesters inched a step closer to that goal after Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, a Nassiriya native, announced his resignation last week.

"The PM isn't enough – they all have to go," said Talib Faris, a tribal leader mourning the loss of two members of his clan at a square in the city. He listed names of politicians including leaders of Iran-backed militias who have grown their power over government and parliament since the toppling of Saddam in a 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

"We don't want foreign interference, we don't want Iran. This is the same bloodshed as under Saddam, now at the hands of Shi'ite parties," he said. As he spoke thousands of mourners poured into the square weeping and singing. Elderly tribal leaders struggled to keep up with energetic youth marches.

"Our generation is over the distraction of sectarianism. Look at the youth protesting in northern Sunni areas to support us," said Karar Hacham, a 30-year-old medic, and activist. "Some of the young men who died on the bridge didn't even have a place to sleep. This anger won't go away."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa board suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday. The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a precautionary suspension, has been grappling with operational...

I am against all types of encounters: Owaisi on encounter of accused in Telangana rape case

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he was personally against all types of encounters. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said As far as encounters are considered, I am personally against every type of encounter. Even the...

Activists to rally for mass climate march in Madrid

Thousands of activists from around the globe will simultaneously hit the streets of Madrid and Santiago on Friday to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit. The main march will take place in...

Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019