France to convene meeting to mobilise support for Lebanon-sources
France plans to convene a meeting of an international support group for Lebanon on Dec. 11 to mobilize assistance for the country as it grapples with an acute economic crisis, a Lebanese government official said on Friday. A European official said invitations had been sent out for the Dec. 11 meeting in Paris. The Lebanese official said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were expected to be invited.
"It is a meeting to attempt to mobilize assistance to help Lebanon deal with the acute crisis that it is facing," the Lebanese official said.
