India-Japan annual summit to take place from Dec 15-17

The India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The India-Japan annual summit will take place from December 15 to 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. However, the details of the summit, including the venue and agenda has not been announced yet.

"We hope that the summit which will take place will give a boost and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a weekly briefing here. The announcement comes days after India and Japan held their maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono came to India to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an effort to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, and other issues of mutual interests. The last India-Japan annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had taken place in Tokyo from October 28-29 last year. (ANI)

