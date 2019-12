A gas explosion at a multi-storey apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov has killed at least three people, rescuers said on Friday.

There were several people trapped on the roof of a 12-storey building after the explosion caused a fire, rescuers said.

(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

