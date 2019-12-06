Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man in US charged with rape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:44 IST
Indian-origin man in US charged with rape

An Indian-origin owner of a strip club in the US state of Louisiana has been charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl who was in an intoxicated state, according to media reports. Vishal "Bobby" Motwani, 36, was booked on Wednesday on counts of third-degree rape, false imprisonment and indecent behaviour with a minor in his Kama Sutra Cabaret at Bourbon Street in French Quarter in November 2018, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

As per the court documents filed by the New Orleans police this week, the victim was served up by an employee, Kenneth Rancifer, at the club who led her to Motwani's office. Rancifer, 40, was also booked on second-degree kidnapping and being a principal to third-degree rape, the report said.

According to police, the girl who travelled from Ascension Parish with her friends to explore the French Quarter was allowed into the club without having her identification checked and was given alcohol there to the point that she felt intoxicated. Rancifer, who described himself as a club manager, told her that the owner wanted to see her in an office upstairs, the report said.

After leading her there, Rancifer spoke with Motwani, who told the girl he was the owner, police said. After Rancifer left, Motwani locked the door and invited the girl to his "place" for “a fun time” in exchange for USD 1,500 and offered to increase the amount of money after she declined.

According to a report in 4WWL, if found guilty, both Motwani and Rancifer could face up to 25 years each. Motwani could also face seven years in prison for indecent behaviour charge if convicted, while Rancifer's simple kidnapping charge could bring a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are shameful and demanded stringent legislation to deal with cases of rape. Her comment comes in the backdrop of all the four accused in the rape ...

Mob besieges Pak daily's office again for terming London Bridge attacker 'man of Pakistani origin'

For the second time in a week, nearly 100 protesters on Friday besieged the office of a Pakistani newspaper, chanting slogans against the organisation and setting copies of its editions on fire, for publishing a news report in which the Lon...

UPDATE 1-Merkel expresses 'shame' during Auschwitz visit, vows to fight anti-Semitism

Angela Merkel expressed deep shame on Friday during her first visit as chancellor to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust memorial and vowed to fight rising racism and anti-Semitism in Germany and Europe. Dressed in black, Merkel said the crime...

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019