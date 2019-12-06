Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Shooter, one other person dead at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pensacola
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:58 IST
UPDATE 4-Shooter, one other person dead at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week.

The circumstances of the episode remained unclear. An "active shooter" was encountered on the base on Friday morning, according to the Escambia County sheriff's office.

A few minutes later, the shooter was dead, according to the sheriff's office and the Navy. WEAR-TV, a local news channel, reported that sheriff's deputies at the base fatally shot the shooter. "One additional fatality has been confirmed," the Navy said in a statement. "Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals."

Authorities did not provide further information. At least six injured people were expected at the trauma center of the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, spokesman Mike Burke said.

Seven people were being treated at Baptist Hospital, WEAR-TV reported. On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron the Blue Angels. The base employs more than about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan storm into boxing semi-finals at SAG

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik 64kg and Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan 69kg made it to the semifinals on the first day of boxing event at the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday. National Champion Ankit Kha...

UPDATE 1-Defiant Nobel winner Handke dismisses questions on Balkan wars

Austrian writer Peter Handke, winner of the 2019 Nobel literature prize, said on Friday he preferred anonymous hate mail to questions about his support for Slobodan Milosevic, Serbias strongman during the Balkan wars of the 1990s. The Swedi...

Punjab govt's investor summit was 'abysmal failure': SAD leader Majithia

The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday dubbed the Punjab governments two-day investors summit an abysmal failure and alleged that in absence any worthwhile investment the summit was transformed into a social event. SAD leader Bikr...

HC upholds life sentence of man who murdered girl

The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the life sentence given to a man by a trial court in Bankura district for the murder of a girl who resisted his sexual advances seven years ago. Rejecting an appeal by Partha Mondal, a division benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019