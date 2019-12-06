Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:18 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged Uber Technologies Inc to take action after the company disclosed on Thursday it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault-related to its 1.3 billion rides in the United States last year. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, on Friday praised Uber for releasing the information, but said Uber and other companies must do more "to establish formal policies, training, and reporting structures."

"As a country, we must ensure safety is a priority, and make it clear that sexual assault and harassment will not be tolerated anywhere, no matter where it occurs," he said. DeFazio in November introduced legislation to help track and prevent incidents from occurring in different modes of transportation, including ridesharing companies. It was approved by the committee and now awaits action by the full U.S. House.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sexual assault figure represents a 16% fall in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported, Uber said on Thursday in its first biennial U.S. Safety Report https://www.uber-assets.com/image/upload/v1575580686/Documents/Safety/UberUSSafetyReport_201718_FullReport.pdf.

The company also said reports of assaults on passengers overlooked risks for drivers, as riders accounted for roughly half of the accused. Uber, which operates in 70 countries, said the report showed its commitment to transparency to improve accountability and safety industry-wide. It said it would use what it learned producing the report for its "next steps" in other places.

In the report, Uber said 99.9% of its 2.3 billion U.S. trips in 2017 and 2018 ended without safety incidents. In October, Uber and rival Lyft Inc declined to appear in front of DeFazio's committee at a hearing related to the ride-hailing industry.

"Their failure to appear at this hearing is a telling sign that they would rather suffer a public lashing than answer questions on the record about their operations," DeFazio said at the October hearing, adding the companies "don't make information about their process for deactivating dangerous drivers public. They don't share data on the prevalence of assaults on their platforms." Lyft on Thursday said it was committed to releasing its own safety report and sharing information on unsafe drivers. It did not state a release date for its report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Another day, another crisis: PM Johnson mounts defensive UK election campaign

Another campaign day, another crisis for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his quest to hold onto office and, as he repeated to an audience in southeastern England on Friday, to get Brexit done and get Britain out of neutral.Faced with accusa...

UPDATE 7-Four killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Four people including a shooter were killed on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, and several other people were injured, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation thi...

Gadkari calls upon automobile manufacturer to develop eco-friendly vehicles which can use agro-based fuels

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari called upon the automobile manufacturers to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilize the agro-based fuels produced from bio-mass agricultural-based like paddy straw ...

Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea of Lalu Yadav in case related to fodder scam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case related to embezzlement of money from Dumka treasury in the fodder scam. Yadav is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019