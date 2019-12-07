Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least eight killed in a suspected Islamist militant attack in Kenya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:18 IST
UPDATE 1-At least eight killed in a suspected Islamist militant attack in Kenya

At least eight people were killed on Friday when suspected Islamist militants attacked a bus in Kenya near the border with Somalia, the private Citizen TV reported.

Stephen Ng'etich, the police commander for Wajir county, told Reuters the bus had been attacked in an area called Kutulo, without providing details of casualties. "A group of armed men ambushed a bus travelling to northern Kenya this evening ... We suspect al Shabaab was involved," he said, referring to the Islamist militant group from Somalia.

Ismail Adan, a resident of the area, said those who were killed were ordered out of the bus and shot at close range. Police did not immediately comment on his account. Al Shabaab has targeted Kenya many times since the East African nation sent its troops across the border to fight the militants in their homeland in October 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

Change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big pictu...

Hyderabad T20I: Wicket was not the easiest to bat on, says KL Rahul

India opener KL Rahul, who played a knock of 62 runs in todays match where India clinched six-wicket victory over West Indies said that the wicket was not the easiest to bat on. It was not the easiest wicket to bat on. When you are chasing ...

Zambian president allegedly involved in illegal timber trade: report

Lusaka, Dec 6 AFP Zambias President Edgar Lungu and other senior government officials have been accused of facilitating rosewood trafficking, according to an environmental investigation report. The delicate slow-growing timber species local...

Unnao rape victim, set afire on Thursday morning, dies at Safdarjung Hospital: Sources.

Unnao rape victim, set afire on Thursday morning, dies at Safdarjung Hospital Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019