Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.

The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.

