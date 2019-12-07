Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida
A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.
The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.
