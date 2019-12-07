Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 04:16 IST
Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet
Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. District Court jury in Los Angeles on Friday found in favor of Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

The verdict was delivered on the fourth day of the trial a short time after the case was handed to the jury of five women and three men. The plaintiff, Vernon Unsworth, was seeking $190 million damages against Musk, who during the trial estimated his net worth at $20 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on ...

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.American Woodland fired a wedge shot...

UPDATE 18-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training is the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019