Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fossil fuel groups 'destroying' climate talks: NGOs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:52 IST
Fossil fuel groups 'destroying' climate talks: NGOs

Paris, Dec 7 (AFP) Oil and gas groups were accused Saturday of seeking to influence climate talks in Madrid by paying millions in sponsorship and sending dozens of lobbyists to delay what scientists say is a necessary and rapid cut in fossil fuel use. A day after tens of thousands marched in the Spanish capital demanding climate action, seven environmental groups raised concerns to AFP over the role of fossil fuel representatives at the COP25 summit.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations agreed to limit global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and as close to 1.5C as possible. The UN's top science panel says that 1.5C would require a radical drawdown in fossil fuel usage.

Delegates are gathered in Madrid negotiating how to implement the Paris pledges. The summit was moved at short notice after domestic unrest forced original host Chile to cancel. Spanish energy giants Endesa and Iberdrola stepped in to sponsor the conference, which brings together more than 20,000 negotiators, scientists, NGOs and journalists from around the world.

AFP has been told that each company paid 2 million euros to be COP25 "Platinum" sponsors, affording them prominent branding and trade stalls at the event. Endesa is one of Spain's largest greenhouse gas emitters, producing just over 60 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent last year alone.

Iberdrola produced 24.6 million tonnes in 2018. Neither group nor organisers confirmed the exact cost but their sponsorship of a conference designed to reach consensus on how to cut emissions drew allegations of "greenwashing" from observers.

"Bankrolling the global climate negotiations is a classic trick from the polluter's playbook," said Jean Su, energy director with the Center for Biological Diversity. "For just a fraction of yearly profits, big polluters are able to wrap themselves in the branding of the COP and use this access to influence the negotiations," added Sriram Madhusoodanan of the Corporate Accountability watchdog.

When COP25 opened on Monday, many Spaniards woke up to advertisements from Endesa splashed across the front pages of national newspapers. An Endesa spokeswoman told AFP that it was "a marketing action" and denied greenwashing.

"Our objective is to always do better and we are accelerating our energy transition," she said. Iberdrola and the conference organisers did not respond to queries over sponsorship.

Trade groups representing energy firms are entitled under UN rules to attend annual UNFCCC talks and inter-sessional meetings as observers. They frequently host networking meetings or presentations and have the same status and access permits at negotiations as environmental charities.

While few oil and gas majors participate directly in UN talks, they are well represented in Madrid by the trade organisations they partner. One such group is the International Emissions Trading Agency (IETA), which counts among its members energy giants such as BP and ENI.

It also represents Iberdrola and Endesa's parent company Enel, and is holding a total of 74 side events during COP25. According to an official participants list IETA has sent 141 people to Madrid -- more than the entire European Union's delegation, and larger than that of host Chile.

"IETA supports the UNFCCC's goals and objectives for climate protection -- which are a core part of our mission," CEO Dirk Forrister told AFP. "We also respect UNFCCC's rules and procedures, including its guidelines for observer participation.

"Our members observe UN climate negotiations, because they are serious about bringing business solutions to the climate challenge," he added. IPIECA, another trade group, has a smaller delegation in Madrid containing representatives from Chevron, ENI and Petrobras.

It did not respond to a comment request. Unlike parallel UN processes, there is currently no protection in the UNFCCC against potential conflicts of interest between nations which need emissions slashed rapidly in order to survive, and the biggest emitters whose business plans are still heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

Thousands of energy reps have attended climate talks since 1990. Hoda Baraka, of 350.org, said trade organisations representing big energy risked undermining climate action.

"We're seeing yet again how the interests of dirty energy corporations are being put before the needs of vulnerable people and the planet," she told AFP. "It's just common sense that those who are causing the climate crisis need to be kept far away from the political process meant to solve it." UN climate change secretary Patricia Espinosa said that "everyone" needed to be involved in transition away from fossil fuels.

"There is no way we will this transformation without the energy industry, including oil and gas," she said Friday. The UN last year said "no particular interest group influences the decision-making process" at climate talks, adding that it takes the issue of conflict of interest "very seriously".

Yet during annual mid-session climate talks in Germany in June, AFP obtained proof that hours of discussions on the subject were omitted from the final conference record. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been cleared of defamation by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver pedo guy. The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liab...

Paul, Thunder pull out OT win over Wolves

Dennis Schroder forced overtime with a last-second basket, and Chris Paul scored 30 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 139-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-...

Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not defame British cave diver Vernon Unsworth by calling him a pedo guy in a tweet last year, a jury in Los Angeles ruled on Friday. Unsworth had sued Musk for defamation in September 2018 after the latter referred t...

Bucks run streak to 14, blow out Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their NBA-best winning streak to 14 games with a 119-91 victory Friday over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers. Khris Middleton scored 17 points w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019