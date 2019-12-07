Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill seeking mandatory disclosure of foreign travel details by MPs moved in RS

GVL Narasimha Rao, the BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, on Friday moved a Private Member's Bill in the House seeking to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 so as to make it mandatory for the MPs to disclose the details of their foreign travel through the year, as well as any hospitality or monetary help received by them on such visits.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:46 IST
Bill seeking mandatory disclosure of foreign travel details by MPs moved in RS
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Image Credit: ANI

GVL Narasimha Rao, the BJP lawmaker in Rajya Sabha, on Friday moved a Private Member's Bill in the House seeking to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951 so as to make it mandatory for the MPs to disclose the details of their foreign travel through the year, as well as any hospitality or monetary help received by them on such visits. While a circular was sent by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to all MPs earlier this July in this regard, the legislation, titled 'The Representation Of The People (Amendment) Bill, 2019' seeks to make the disclosures "mandatory" for all the MPs.

"The members are advised by the secretariat of both Houses of Parliament to send information of their visits abroad, stating the purpose and the itineraries, to the respective Secretary-General at least 3 weeks in advance so that the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned Indian Mission/Post can be informed of the same," the bill read. "Members travelling abroad in their personal capacity are also advised to furnish some information on such foreign travels to never in the absence of a statutory requirement, this advisory has not been adhered to by most Members of Parliament," it read.

"Therefore the bill seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to make it mandatory for Members of Parliament to disclose the details of their travel documents in their possession and the foreign travels undertaken by them along with details like countries and places visited, duration of travel, expenses incurred, sources of funding, foreign hospitality received, if any, etc," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

58.8pc voting in J'khand till 3 pm amid violence, 1 killed

One person was killed as security personnel opened fire on assailants who police claimed tried to snatch their arms outside a polling booth in Jharkhand, where 58.82 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm in the second phase of assembly electio...

Fears for miners trapped underground in SAfrica

Four miners trapped underground after a tremor caused a rockfall at a mine in northeast South Africa are feared to have been cut off from oxygen, their union said Saturday. A fifth miner was rescued with serious injuries after the accident ...

Night temp continue to drop in J-K, Ladakh; Drass coldest at minus 25.4 deg C

The night temperature continued to trend downward in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Drass remained the coldest place in the region recording minus 25.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said on Sat...

US resumes talks with Taliban in Doha: US source

Washington resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar Saturday, a US source said, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end Americas longest war. In September, the United States and the Taliban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019