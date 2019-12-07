Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

The official spoke shortly after Iran's foreign minister said the prisoner swap of Iranian Massoud Soleimani and Chinese-American Xiyue Wang was imminent. "Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Switzerland represents U.S. diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut diplomatic ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. Hua Qu, Wang's wife, confirmed her husband had been released.

"Our family is complete once again. Our son Shaofan and I have waited three long years for this day and it's hard to express in words how excited we are to be reunited with Xiyue," she said in a statement. "We are thankful to everyone who helped make this happen."

Wang, a U.S. citizen, and Princeton University graduate student was conducting dissertation research in Iran in 2016 when he was detained and accused by Iran of "spying under the cover of research," an allegation his family and the university deny. He was subsequently convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017.

Soleimani, a stem cell expert, was arrested at Chicago airport in October 2018 for allegedly attempting to export biological materials to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. Washington has demanded Iran release the Americans it is holding, including father and son Siamak and Baquer Namazi; Michael R. White, a Navy veteran imprisoned last year, and Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent missing since 2007.

Several dozen Iranians are being held in U.S. prisons, many of them for breaking sanctions. Tensions have heightened between Iran and the United States since Trump last year pulled Washington out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Tehran's economy.

In return, Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments to the agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Academic interest of students should not be harmed by protest: JNU Teachers Federation

Amid the protests by the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, the JNU Teachers Federation JNUTF on Saturday appealed to allow students to appear for their midterms, sessionals and end-year examinations, stating that the academic...

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019