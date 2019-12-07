Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope meets with Maltese PM hit by scandal over reporter's murder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:45 IST
Pope meets with Maltese PM hit by scandal over reporter's murder
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Saturday gave a private audience to outgoing Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, ignoring an appeal to cancel the meeting with a premier engulfed in crisis over a probe into a murdered journalist. Francis met Muscat and his wife and family on Saturday morning, the Vatican said, in an audience that was far more low-key than those normally held with heads of government.

Unusually, no journalists were allowed to cover the event, which a Vatican spokesman said had been scheduled months ago. Muscat said on Sunday he would resign as leader of the ruling Labour Party on Jan. 12 and in "the days after" will quit as prime minister. Opponents said he should go immediately.

A group of 22 Maltese academics sent a letter to the Vatican dated Nov. 27, before Muscat announced he would resign, urging the pope to cancel the meeting to avoid what they called a "propaganda exercise" in favor of Muscat. The political stability of the tiny Mediterranean island has been rocked in recent weeks by the fallout from the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was blown up by a car bomb.

Muscat is not directly implicated in the investigation, which has made rapid progress in the last few weeks, but the self-confessed middleman in the murder plan has linked people in the premier's inner circle to attempts at a cover-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...

London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK

Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last weeks terror attack in London, has been buried in his familys ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday. Tal...

Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of The Mask. Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows nothing about the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019