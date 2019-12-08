Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J-K

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives, urging India to lift the communication clampdown, release political detainees and "preserve religious freedom for all residents" in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 10:10 IST
Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J-K
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives, urging India to lift the communication clampdown, release political detainees and "preserve religious freedom for all residents" in Jammu and Kashmir. The bill, which was introduced on Friday, asks India to allow international human rights observers and journalists to access Jammu and Kashmir, as well as swiftly release "arbitrarily detained people" in the region.

The restrictions were imposed after the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Three months henceforth, normalcy is gradually returning to the region as landline services have been restored in both UTs and restrictions under Section 144 on movement withdrawn or relaxed.

The bill urges the Indian government to ensure that any actions taken in pursuit of legitimate security priorities respect the human rights of all people and adhere to international human rights law. It notes that the people across the United States maintain ties with family and friends in Jammu and Kashmir and have reported difficulty contacting their loved ones owing to communications blockade.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Jayapal said that she hopes to work with the Indian government and the US Congress to strengthen the US-India partnership, "while protecting the human rights of the Kashmiri people." "As the world's largest democracy, India shares a unique and important relationship with the United States. I'm proud to have lived my own life in the world's two greatest democracies--as a citizen of India for 35 years, and now as a proud American citizen and member of Congress," Jayapal tweeted.

"I have fought to strengthen the special U.S.-India relationship, which is why I'm deeply concerned. Detaining people without charge, severely limiting communications, & blocking neutral third-parties from visiting the region is harmful to our close, critical bilateral relationship," the following tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New Zealand met service issues thunderstorm warning for some parts after weekend floods

New Zealands meteorological service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New Zealand on Sunday after wild weather over the weekend caused flooding, road closures and landslides.The Timaru district in New Zealands South Island ha...

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre, and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachels overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom Friends,...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019