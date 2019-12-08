Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong: Tens of thousands turn up for march on eve of half-year protest anniversary

Tens of Thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a display of support for the pro-democracy movement on the eve of its half-year anniversary.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:27 IST
Hong Kong: Tens of thousands turn up for march on eve of half-year protest anniversary
Tens of thousands marched in the streets of Hong Kong on eve of anti-government movement. Image Credit: ANI

Tens of Thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a display of support for the pro-democracy movement on the eve of its half-year anniversary. The march was organised by the Civil Human Rights Front after it was granted approval by the police. The group had organised two of the largest peaceful protests early in the moment back in July.

Hours before the march, Police said they had arrested 11 people and seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, as well as other weapons they feared, could be used during the afternoon demonstration between Causeway Bay and Central, reported South China Morning Post. The march is believed to be the biggest since the pro-democracy parties registered a thumping victory in the recently-concluded district council elections.

The movement had also got a big boost recently following bipartisan support in the US, with President Donald Trump signing a bill into law aimed at expressing support to the pro-democratic demonstrators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019