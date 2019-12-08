Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN repels attack on base in eastern DR Congo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
UN repels attack on base in eastern DR Congo
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

UN forces have managed to thwart an attempted attack on one of their bases in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the UN's MONUSCO peacekeeping mission said on Sunday. UN blue helmets repelled an attempted attack led by five or six men on their facility in Biakato, Ituri province, overnight, the UN's Stabilisation Mission in DR Congo said, adding that "no one was injured."

Three Ebola workers were killed on November 28 when an armed group attacked a complex, also in Biakato. Both the World Health Organisation and Doctors Without Borders have recalled their non-Congolese workers from the region following another attack this week.

Eastern DRC has been troubled for years by a militia that controls swathes of territory and exploits its mineral wealth. The Congolese army launched operations against a notorious militia, the Allied Democratic Forces, at the end of October.

In response, the ADF has carried out massacres in an apparent bid to discourage civilians from helping the military. Demonstrations have erupted in the eastern city of Beni, where local people accuse MONUSCO of failing to protect them against the ADF.

MONUSCO is one of the biggest UN peacekeeping operations in the world and comprises more than 16,500 military personnel and observers, 1,300 police and at least 4,000 civilians. But it has been struggling to make progress in a vast country beset by armed groups as well as an Ebola epidemic, poverty and poor governance.

At least eight people have been killed in anti-MONUSCO demonstrations since November 23, according to an AFP toll. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...

Universities are not ivory towers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers. Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019