Ahead of next House hearing, Trump accuses Democrats of 'changing' impeachment guidelines

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of "changing" the impeachment guidelines as "the facts are not on their side".

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 23:46 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 23:46 IST
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of "changing" the impeachment guidelines as "the facts are not on their side". "Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side," he wrote on Twitter.

"When you can't win the game, change the rules!" the President said. The House Judiciary Committee announced Saturday in a report from the majority staff what they said were the constitutional grounds for impeaching Trump, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier in the week that the House would draft articles of impeachment, The Hill reported.

The report also explained the impeachment inquiry process conducted in the House, which GOP lawmakers and Trump have criticised. The committee said in a statement that the hearing will "receive presentations from counsels to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee."

The announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that Democrats would move forward with impeaching Trump over the upcoming weeks, as they aimed to have the full chamber vote before Christmas, according to CNN. The Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on December 4, when a trio of legal scholars argued that Trump's unprecedented conduct was evidence of impeachable offenses.

During the same hearing, a fourth witness, on request of the Republicans, had argued that the Democrats were making a mistake by pursuing a "slipshod" impeachment that would have long-lasting consequences. (ANI)

