Pakistan: Lahore HC to hear Maryam's petition for removal of name from ECL today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz which seeks the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Pakistani media reported.

Pakistan: Lahore HC to hear Maryam's petition for removal of name from ECL today
A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petition, which was filed on Saturday, a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the Supreme Court against the LHC's decision to grant bail to Maryam in Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation, reported the Express Tribune.

Maryam's name was placed on the no-fly list by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal cabinet on NAB's request on August 20, 2018. Maryam, who is the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, argues in her petition that her name was placed on the ECL without her stance on the matter being heard.

"The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition," Maryam argued in her petition. She further urged the LHC to declare the order of putting her name on the ECL as null and void and terming it illegal.

The petition further read, "I am under a lot of mental stress due to my father's illness and he also needs me. I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition," (ANI)

