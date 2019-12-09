Left Menu
Development News Edition

Torrential rains in Uganda, 26 killed, says Red Cross

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:14 IST
Torrential rains in Uganda, 26 killed, says Red Cross
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

The Uganda Red Cross says at least 26 people have been killed in floods unleashed by heavy rains in different parts of the East African country. Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross, said Monday that 17 flooding victims have been confirmed in the western district of Bundibugyo.

She said another nine people have died in the mountainous districts of Sironko and Bududa in the east, where residents also face mudslides that can destroy entire enclaves. Ugandan government officials have acknowledged the continuing threat from flooding and say relief is forthcoming to affected areas. Residents are being urged to relocate to safer areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

RLD activists in Muzaffarnagar burn sugarcane crops for not increasing cane MSP

Hundreds of Rashtriya Lok Dal activists led by the partys district president Ajit Rathi burnt sugarcane crops at Kookra Chowk in Muzaffarnagar district in protest against the newly-announced sugarcane MSP in Uttar Pradesh. The protests were...

Have set up a high level committee in association with IIT to examine use of technology like smog towers to combat pollution: Centre to SC.

Have set up a high level committee in association with IIT to examine use of technology like smog towers to combat pollution Centre to SC....

SC refers to CPCB report which said construction activity should not be allowed in Delhi-NCR from 6 pm to 6 am.

SC refers to CPCB report which said construction activity should not be allowed in Delhi-NCR from 6 pm to 6 am....

Five dead, many injured after New Zealand volcano eruption

Wellington, Dec 9 AFP Five people were killed, 18 were injured and several more were left stranded after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted unexpectedly in New Zealand on Monday. Police said some 50 people were visiting White I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019