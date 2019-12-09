Left Menu
Pak: 1 killed, 1 injured in Balochistan blast

A person was killed and another was injured in an explosion at a market area here on Monday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A person was killed and another was injured in an explosion at a market area here on Monday. The blast took place at a welding shop in the city's Saraiyab Road Sadat Market.

More details are awaited. The blast comes after a person died and six others were injured in an explosion that took place inside a bakery in Lahore's Township area on December 7.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar, according to rescue officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

