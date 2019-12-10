Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight in 10 girls in western Nepal forced to sleep outside during periods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 05:31 IST
Eight in 10 girls in western Nepal forced to sleep outside during periods
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Teenage girls are still being forced to sleep outside during their periods in parts of Nepal despite a string of deaths and a law banning the ancient custom, researchers said on Tuesday.

A new study published days after the latest victim suffocated to death found nearly eight out of 10 girls in Karnali, a province in western Nepal where the practice is prevalent, were banished from their homes while menstruating. Because menstruating girls and women are viewed as impure, many have to sleep in huts, where they are at risk of being raped, bitten by snakes or dying from carbon dioxide poisoning from fires lit to keep warm.

"The women and girls we spoke to were terrified of snakes and animals coming in at night, or of being attacked by strangers," said Jennifer Thomson, who worked on the study, published in the journal Sexual and Reproductive Health Matters. "Even if they hadn't experienced that directly, the psychological stress of that was quite real," added Thomson, a lecturer in comparative politics at Britain's University of Bath.

The centuries-old Hindu practice known as chhaupadi was outlawed in 2005, but penalties including a fine and jail time were only introduced last year after the deaths of a teenager and a mother and her sons led to a parliamentary investigation. Researchers interviewed 400 girls aged between 14 and 19 in mid-Western Nepal's Karnali province for the study and found 77% practiced chhaupadi despite the ban.

Even in wealthier urban households, where it was less common, about two-thirds of girls said they practised chhaupadi. The study came less than a week after Nepali police arrested the brother-in-law of a woman who died of suffocation in a hut - the first such arrest in the Himalayan country.

But activists said more needed to be done to raise awareness and combat the perception that menstruating women and girls are impure and can bring misfortune on their communities. "An integrated approach of health and education must be reached to every household and educate people that menstruation is a biological process and it does not make women impure," said women's rights campaigner Radha Paudel.

"Menstruation must be considered as a dignified, natural thing. Otherwise, things will not change," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. In many communities, menstruating women and girls are not allowed to meet other family members or venture out, must eat frugally, and are barred from touching a range of items including milk, religious idols, and cattle.

But there are signs that attitudes are changing - last week, a village in western Nepal announced a reward of 5,000 Nepali rupees ($44) for each woman who refused to be confined to a hut, in a bid to end the practice. "This is about changing deeply ingrained cultural practices and behaviours, and while changing the law is important, this study shows it's going to take much more than that," said Thomson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year and saw scope for a compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have be...

UPDATE 3-Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts

Eight people were missing and presumed dead on Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuring around 30 more.Prime Minister Jacinda...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sundays 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. Its a big loss to our team, no doubt, Grud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019