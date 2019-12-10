Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 05:31 IST
Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty
Image Credit: Pixabay

Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, an Amnesty International survey on the state of human rights showed on Tuesday.

The Amnesty poll, released on Human Rights Day, asked more than 10,000 people aged 18-25, in 22 countries across six continents, to pick up to five major issues from a list of 23. Of those, 41% selected climate change, making it the most commonly cited issue globally.

"For young people, the climate crisis is one of the defining challenges of their age," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty's outgoing secretary-general, noting the huge surge in young people protesting about it on the streets. "This is a wake-up call to world leaders that they must take far more decisive action to tackle the climate emergency or risk betraying younger generations further," he added.

Among global worries, pollution was ranked second at 36% and terrorism third at 31%. At the national level, however, corruption, pollution, economic instability and income inequality came out as the top four concerns, with climate change pushed into fifth place.

"We are living inside a failed system," said Naidoo. "The climate crisis, pollution, corruption and poor living standards are all windows on an alarming truth about how the powerful have exploited their power for selfish and often short-term gain." When asked who should take the most responsibility for protecting the environment globally, 54% of respondents said governments, 28% individuals and 14% businesses.

And 63% agreed governments should take the wellbeing of their citizens more seriously than economic growth. FUTURE COSTS

On Tuesday, meanwhile, a law firm representing 16 children from around the world, including Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, sent letters to the governments of Norway and Canada. Those countries' support for their oil and gas industries breached the children's rights under the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, the letters said.

"Expanding your oil and gas production will lock in decades of greenhouse gas emissions, jeopardising the universal rights of all children to life, health, and culture," said the letters. "As children, the petitioners are the ones who will inherit the worst impacts of the climate crisis and bear the future costs of the decisions you make today," they added.

The 16 children, who also include 14-year-old U.S. activist Alexandria Villasenor, in September filed a complaint with the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child against five countries over their carbon emissions. The new letters came after the Philippines unveiled on Monday the findings of a four-year inquiry into the human rights impacts of climate change in the Southeast Asian country and the contribution of 47 "carbon major" companies to those impacts.

Its Commission on Human Rights, which heard harrowing testimony from typhoon survivors, concluded that the companies played a clear role in causing global warming and its effects. Based on the evidence, it said fossil fuel companies could be found legally and morally liable for human rights violations arising from climate change.

Scientists say burning fossil fuels for industry, energy and transport is responsible for the vast majority of the greenhouse gas emissions heating up the Earth. Greenpeace Southeast Asia Executive Director Yeb Saño said a growing number of climate-related legal cases are now being heard or filed across the world.

"With the conclusion of this investigation, we believe many more communities will take a stand against fossil fuel companies that are putting profit before people," he said in a statement. At the U.N. talks on Monday, Rose Whipple, an 18-year-old activist from the Santee Dakota tribe in Minnesota, in the United States, spoke about how she and other young people had tried - and failed - to stop approval for a tar sands oil pipeline, arguing it would contaminate their sacred river water.

"We (indigenous people) are on the frontline doing this work today, right now," she told journalists. "We deserve to be listened to, and we also deserve to have our lands back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year and saw scope for a compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have be...

UPDATE 3-Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts

Eight people were missing and presumed dead on Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuring around 30 more.Prime Minister Jacinda...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sundays 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. Its a big loss to our team, no doubt, Grud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019