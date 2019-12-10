Left Menu
Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board

  • Santiago
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 08:21 IST
  Created: 10-12-2019 08:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board. The Hercules C130 aircraft took off at 4:55 p.m. (1955 GMT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas and operators lost contact with it shortly after 6:00 p.m.

"Onboard the C130 Hercules are 38 people, of which 17 are crew members of the aircraft and 21 are passengers," the Air Force said in a statement. A state of alert was declared after communication with the plane was lost, and a search and rescue team was activated.

The aircraft was traveling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base.

