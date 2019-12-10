French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation
Paris, Dec 10 (AFP) France's financial markets regulator said Tuesday it had fined US bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros ($22 million) for market manipulation at the height of the Greek debt crisis.
The Autorite des Marches Financieres said the lender had manipulated French and Belgian bond prices in June 2015 with the aim of causing an "abnormal and artificial rise" in sovereign bond prices and re-selling them for a profit.
Morgan Stanley has denied manipulating markets. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Morgan Stanley
- France
- Autorite des Marches Financieres
- French
ALSO READ
New photos vs old: comparisons show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat
Paris to expand district cooling network as global warming boosts aircon
French tractors roll into Paris to protest "agri-bashing"
Paris auction offers chance to step into Napoleon's shoes
Paris train station evacuated after bomb scare