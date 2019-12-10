Saudi king calls for Gulf Arab unity to confront Iran

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday by calling for regional unity to confront Iran and secure energy supplies and maritime channels.

"Our region today is passing through circumstances and challenges that require concerted efforts to confront them as the Iranian regime continues its aggressive actions that threaten security and stability...," he said.

In a televised speech, he also urged the global community to address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

