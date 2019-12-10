Ethiopia PM hails role of ex-foe Eritrea in Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo, Dec 10 (AFP) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the role played by ex-foe Eritrea in the Nobel Peace Prize he collected on Tuesday for his efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between the two neighbours.

"I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace," Abiy said after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo's City Hall.

"Likewise, I accept this award on behalf of my partner, and comrade-in-peace, President Isaias Afwerki, whose goodwill, trust and commitment were vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries," he added. (AFP) RS RS

