Ivory Coast joins hand with Biovea Energy to build largest biomass power plant in West Africa

The government of Ivory Coast has joined hand with Biovea Energy to construct the largest biomass power plant in West Africa.

Abdourahmane Cissé, the Ivorian Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy signed an agreement with Biovea Energy's senior official on Monday in Abidjan for the project. The construction is said to be starting from the third quarter of 2020 and it will continue for three years.

The project involves a cost of around 129 billion FCFA. Once completed, it will have a positive impact on around 12,000 planters. It is going to be the largest biomass power plant in West Africa. "This is a project that is very important with about 129 billion FCFA to be invested. The price of the energy which will be produced will be 61, 99 FCFA the KWh. It will enable Côte d'Ivoire to achieve its renewable energy development goals," Abdourahmane Cissé said.

"The construction of this biomass-based power plant will power the equivalent of 315,000 homes, or more than 1,700,000 people. But beyond a project, Biovea Energy is also a circular energy project with a significant environmental and social impact that is sustainable. This is 4.5 million tons of carbon dioxide avoided in 25 years of operation," the general manager of Biovea Energy, Raphael Ruat said.