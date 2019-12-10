Left Menu
Baloch, Sindhis hold anti-Pakistan protests to mark Human Rights Day

A large number of Baloch and Sindhis, who are living in exile in various parts of the world, held anti-Pakistan protests on Tuesday to mark the Human Rights Day.

  • ANI
  • London
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:57 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:57 IST
Baloch, Sindhis hold anti-Pakistan protests to mark Human Rights Day
Baloch activists hold protest in Busan, South Korea on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of Baloch and Sindhis, who are living in exile in various parts of the world, held anti-Pakistan protests on Tuesday to mark the Human Rights Day. In London, the Sindhi Baloch Forum organised a demonstration at 10 Downing Street to make the international community aware of deteriorating human rights situation in parts of Pakistan.

They were carrying placards that read "Stop genocide of Baloch Nation" and "Stop Human Rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan". They also shouted pro-freedom slogans. Dr Hidayat Bhutto of UK, Europe Organiser of World Sindhi Congress said "Thousands of Sindhis have disappeared and we stand in solidarity with the victims in Sindh and Balochistan. Today, protests are happening the world over to expose Pakistan's brutality".

Hammal Haider of Baloch National Movement said, "Pakistan has adopted a new policy to abduct Baloch women and children. We want to tell the world that Pakistan is a dangerous country not for its foreign policy but in terms of its human rights record." In South Korean city of Busan, members of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) and Baloch Republican Students Organization (BRSO) held demonstrations against the gross human rights violations committed by Pakistani Army in Balochistan.

The demonstrators held posters and placards that read "Stop Extra Judicial killing, abduction in Balochistan", "#SaveBalochWomen - UN, UNHRC Wake up", and "Free Balochistan", among others and raised slogans "Baloch want justice". Speaking on the occasion, BRP leader Amir Baloch appealed to the United Nations to take action against the abduction of women and children from Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

"We are here on the occasion of Human Rights Day to raise our voices against the incidences of the abduction of women and children in Balochistan and appeal the United Nations to take strong action against the same," said Amir Baloch. In addition, the Baloch National Movement organised anti-Pakistan protests in front of Royal palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Stubengassenplatz munster in Germany.

For long, Pakistan's establishment has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue. A report issued by Baloch National Movement Central Information Secretary Dil Murad Baloch last month had highlighted that as many as 28 operations were conducted by the Pakistani army in Balochistan in the month of October alone as a result of which 30 people forcibly disappeared, while 25 dead bodies were found in the province. (ANI)

