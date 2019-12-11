Left Menu
Development News Edition

US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 08:09 IST
US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations
Image Credit: Flickr

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said. Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Malir district of Pakistan's Sindh province, and is accused of extrajudicial killings.

"During his tenure as the SSP in Malir, Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which police killed individuals," the department said on Tuesday. Anwar during his service was also responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics and murder.

"Anwar staged over 190 police encounters in the Malir District that led to the deaths of over 400 people, many of which were extrajudicial murders," a senior administration official told reporters. "Anwar was also in charge of a network of police and criminal thugs responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics, and murder," the official said.

The US move was welcomed by Pakistan. Voice of Karachi chairman Nadeem Nusrat has welcomed the US Treasury Department's decision and said the move is a historic step in safeguarding human rights globally.

"On behalf of the entire team of Voice of Karachi as well as around 40 million residents of urban Sindh, I welcome the US Treasury Department's announcement about the callous butcher Rao Anwar and other individuals involved in abusing human rights globally," Nusrat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial Birds of Prey has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016s Suicide Squad, will see Marg...

Bougainville overwhelmingly votes for independence from Papua New Guinea

The South Pacific islands of Bougainville have overwhelmingly voted to be independent from Papua New Guinea, the referendum commission said on Wednesday, in a historic poll that will trigger separation negotiations between the two governmen...

Arsenal, Rangers chart safe passage in Europa League

Last seasons runners-up Arsenal and Steven Gerrards Rangers have their sights fixed on the Europa League knockout phase Thursday with 19 clubs competing for the final 11 places. Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg will look to lead the G...

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said. The dead included the two gunmen, Jersey City ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019