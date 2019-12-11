Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.
The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters. Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.
Pakistan's counter-terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hafiz Saeed
- Pakistani
- Mumbai
- India
- LashkareTaiba
- United States
- Kim Coghill
ALSO READ
India, Vietnam sign MoU for cooperation in education, scientific research
J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
3Pillar Global Named Among India's Top 75 IT and IT-BPM Workplaces
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Guv Koshyari, CM Fadnavis pay tribute at police memorial