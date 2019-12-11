Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:01 IST
EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050
Image Credit:

The European Union's executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the "European Green Deal", a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.

It will also propose by mid-2020 more ambitious targets to cut emissions by 2030 from the current 40% target to "at least" 50%, according to the document published on Wednesday. It will also push a carbon border mechanism to tax polluting imports. The Commission has also proposed creating an additional fund that would "aim to facilitate" 100 billion euros in investment for the transition from fossil fuels towards a more green economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MTNL fundraising: Shareholder's approval sought for issue of debentures

HIGHLIGHTSMTNL has aksed shareholders nod for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore through non-convertible debentures NCDs.Apart from fundraising, MTNL also seeks to monetize land and buildings.The government has also recently approved a Rs 69,000-...

EU executive puts forward "Green Deal" to go climate neutral by 2050

The European Unions executive arm will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the bloc climate neutral by 2050 as part of the European Green Deal, a set of new climate policies presented by the European Commission on Wednesday.It will also ...

Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised forangioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to ...

Revamped USMCA allows Mexico to bring labor complaints in US - Mexican official

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that under changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA, Mexico will be able to bring labor complaints against companies and workplaces in the United States.Speaking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019