Eskom will work to restore network stability by end of March -Ramaphosa

  • Reuters
  • Cape Town
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:08 IST
Troubled South African power utility Eskom will work to restore network stability by the end of March, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, after the country's most severe power blackouts in more than a decade this week.

The cuts, which have disrupted the supply of electricity to businesses and households across South Africa, dealt a further blow to an economy already teetering on the brink of recession.

