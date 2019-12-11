Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Jewish grocery was targeted in New Jersey attack, motives unclear -officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Jewish grocery was targeted in New Jersey attack, motives unclear -officials

A pair of armed people targeted a New Jersey kosher grocery in an attack that killed six people including the shooters, though the motive of the attack remains unclear, public safety officials said on Wednesday.

A police shootout with two people armed with high-powered rifles erupted after midday on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey's second-largest municipality, directly across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The six dead included three civilians, one police officer and both shooters, authorities said. The four-hour gun battle at the Jewish JC Kosher Supermarket erupted after the pair shot the police officer at a nearby cemetery, which they fled in a white van.

"They exited the van and they proceeded to attack this location in a targeted manner," Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea told a morning news conference. "That was their target and they intended to harm people inside it ... With the amount of ammunition they had, we have to assume they would have continued attacking human beings if we hadn’t been there." He did not comment on why the grocery was targeted but said the shooters appeared to choose it rather than other people or locations on the street. Police declined to release the names or genders of the shooters.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop ordered police to be on high alert to protect Jewish neighborhoods following the attack. "Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead," Fulop wrote. "We have no indication there are any further threat(s)."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that while there was no known specific threat to that city, he had placed city police on high alert to protect Jewish residents. "Tonight NYPD assets are being deployed to protect key locations in the Jewish community. Tomorrow we will announce additional measures," he said late Tuesday.

Police had said earlier on Tuesday they believed the kosher grocery was randomly singled out by the shooters. Some local media reported the initial confrontation between the suspects and police near the Jersey City cemetery, about a mile away from the supermarket, was linked to a previous homicide investigation.

The dead police officer was shot at the cemetery shortly before the shootout around the grocery began. A police bomb squad was also investigating a possible explosive found in the stolen U-Haul vehicle the gunmen drove.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration. As per provisions of the agreement, workers...

Assam burns over CAB, curfew in Guwahati

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was asked to be on standby in Assam and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into cha...

MP: Man kills son in drunken brawl

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his son to death, following a drunken brawl at Ahmadpur in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district on Wednesday, police said. The police has arrested Devilal Meena who stabbed his son Omprakash...

Germany still wants future EU budget contribution cap of 1% of GDP

Germany does not expect EU leaders to agree on the EUs future financial framework, a 7-year budget starting in 2021, at this weeks summit, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.The official said Germany was sticking to its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019