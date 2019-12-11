Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU trumpets Green Deal as its "man on the moon moment"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:31 IST
UPDATE 1-EU trumpets Green Deal as its "man on the moon moment"
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union's new executive launched a Green Deal policy package to tackle climate change on Wednesday, trumpeting it as the bloc's "man on the moon moment" - but fossil fuel-reliant eastern European states looked set to stall the initiative.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen's first major proposal since taking office on Dec. 1 will commit the EU to achieve climate neutrality, emitting no more greenhouse gases beyond what can be absorbed, by 2050. Her proposal will feed into a discussion on Thursday among leaders of member states. But Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic were already objecting to a draft summit decision on the issue, according to diplomats and documents.

"Today is the start of a journey. But this is Europe's man on the moon moment," von der Leyen told journalists before taking her climate pitch to the European Parliament. "The European Green Deal is very ambitious, but it will also be very careful in assessing the impact and every single step we are taking," she said.

Global anxiety has mounted in recent months after heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires that scientists say have been exacerbated by rising temperatures. The European Commission will propose in March 2020 new laws to make the EU climate neutral by 2050. It will also propose by mid-2020 more ambitious targets to cut emissions by 2030 from the current 40% target to "at least" 50%, according to the document published on Wednesday.

One major component is a so-called Just Transition Fund, a mechanism of at least 35 billion euros that would support "regions most exposed to decarbonization challenge". Von der Leyen said the Commission wants to mobilize 100 billion euros worth of investment to help the bloc's economies pay for transition away from fossil fuels. To make the rest of the world follow suit, there would be a carbon border tax, essentially tariffs on imported polluting goods.

SUMMIT SHOWDOWN LOOMS Friends of the Earth Europe said the Green Deal marked a shift in tone but did not go far enough.

"Finally, the EU is waking up to rising public concern about the planetary emergency," said Jagoda Munic, director of the environmental NGO. "However, the promises are too small, too few, and too far off – we're on a runaway train to ecological and climate collapse and the EU Commission is gently switching gears instead of slamming on the brakes."

The 2050 climate neutrality goal will be one of the main issues EU leaders tackle at their Thursday-Friday summit. All members except Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have signed up to the goal.

The holdouts have stopped the EU from leading the charge in the global fight against climate change during the past year, as the goal requires unanimous support. "The Czech Republic also wants to reach carbon neutrality, but we won't make it without nuclear," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.

"The EU must recognize nuclear as an emission-free source. On top of that, the costs of carbon neutrality will be huge." Asked ahead of the summit what it would take to get the holdouts to come on board, a senior EU diplomat grinned and made the gesture for money with his fingers.

Separately, in a setback for the bloc's climate ambitions, EU states on Wednesday rejected a deal on a set of rules governing which financial products can be called "green" and "sustainable", an EU official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019