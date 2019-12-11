Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. investigators don't view New Jersey Jewish grocery attack as act of terror-source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 23:33 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. investigators don't view New Jersey Jewish grocery attack as act of terror-source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

This week's deadly attack on a New Jersey kosher grocery store does not appear to be an act of organized terrorism in the eyes of U.S. federal investigators, a law enforcement source said on Wednesday. Six people, including the two shooters, three civilians, and a police officer, died in a series of events that ended in a police shootout on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey. Authorities are still in the early stages of investigating what set off the shooting.

The four-hour gun battle at the Jewish JC Kosher Supermarket erupted after the pair shot the police officer at a nearby cemetery and then fled in a white van. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told reporters the attacker targeted the grocery. Fulop ordered police to be on high alert to protect Jewish neighborhoods following the attack.

But the federal law enforcement source said investigators believe mental illness and drug use may have been the primary factors in the attack. He said investigators now view an anti-Semitic message posted online as a secondary factor. Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea told a morning news conference: "With the amount of ammunition they had, we have to assume they would have continued attacking human beings if we hadn't been there."

He did not comment on why the grocery was targeted but said the shooters appeared to choose it rather than other people or locations on the street. Police declined to release the names or genders of the shooters, but the federal law enforcement source said both were black. Some local media reported the initial confrontation between the suspects and police near the Jersey City cemetery, about a mile away from the supermarket, was linked to a previous homicide investigation.

The dead police officer was shot at the cemetery shortly before the shootout around the grocery began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark arrests 20 over Islamist attack plot

Danish police said Wednesday they had arrested 20 people suspected of planning Islamist attacks. The suspects had tried to acquire weapons and explosive devices, police said.Police searched 20 addresses and arrested 20 people, Copenhagen po...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains modestly after Fed signals rates to hold steady for some time

The benchmark SP 500 stock index slightly extended modest gains on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely. The U.S. central bank said...

UPDATE 3-U.S. investigators don't view New Jersey Jewish grocery attack as act of terror-source

This weeks deadly attack on a New Jersey kosher grocery store does not appear to be an act of organized terrorism in the eyes of U.S. federal investigators, a law enforcement source said on Wednesday. Six people, including the two shooters,...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019