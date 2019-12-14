Sports News Summary: Zagitova takes break from competition

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Zagitova takes break from competition

Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova is taking a break from figure skating this winter, the Russian announced on Friday. The 17-year-old told Russian TV program Vremya that she would not take part in the national championships later this month, which will make her ineligible for the European and world championships early next year. Santa Anita introduces new technology to aid horses

Santa Anita Park, where 35 horses have died as the result of injuries in the past year, said on Friday it was introducing new technology for diagnosing pre-existing conditions in racehorses. A MILE-PET Scan machine - the first of its kind - will provide imaging of the fetlock (ankle) joint, the most common area for injuries, the Southern California track said in a news release. NBA roundup: Embiid takes over late as 76ers stop Celtics

Joel Embiid scored a season-high 38 points and added 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Boston Celtics their first home loss 115-109 Thursday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Mike Scott scored 15 on five 3-pointers as the 76ers won their fourth straight and for the eighth time in their last nine. Philadelphia narrowed the list of undefeated teams at home to itself and Miami. Original Olympic manifesto set to fetch as much as $1 million at auction

As athletes around the globe prepare to go for gold in Tokyo next year, a 127-year-old artifact that outlines the very foundation of the modern Olympic Games is set to claim a hefty purse. The original Olympic Games manifesto is expected to pull in as much as $1 million when it hits the auction block next week, according to auctioneer Sotheby's. MLB notebook: Mets reportedly to sign RHP Porcello

The New York Mets signed right-hander Rick Porcello to a one-year, $10 million deal, multiple outlets reported. The former American League Cy Young Award winner had multiyear offers but preferred to sign a one-year contract, according to ESPN. Rapinoe kicks 2020 into gear with endorsement of Democrat Warren

United States forward Megan Rapinoe threw her political support behind Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, with the two-time World Cup winner announcing she was endorsing the senator amid a tight primary race. Rapinoe has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump and famously declared that the team wouldn't "go to the (expletive) White House," prior to the squad winning their second successive world title earlier this year. Brazil, Colombia, Japan round out 2023 women's World Cup host bids

Brazil, Colombia and Japan have each submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, the sport's global governing body FIFA said on Friday, a day after Australia and New Zealand announced their joint bid. The four submissions come amid "an unprecedented interest" from member countries, FIFA said, with the upcoming edition of the tournament set to be the first to feature 32 teams. NHL Roundup: Detroit beats Jets, snaps 12-game skid

Robby Fabbri produced two goals and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday. Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists apiece for Detroit, which lost 5-1 at Winnipeg on Tuesday. Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings and Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves. Ertz named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

World Cup winning midfielder Julie Ertz was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Friday. Ertz, who also won the award in 2017, played a key role in her country's World Cup triumph and also led her club Chicago Red Stars to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) title game for the first time. New Zealand Olympic star Snell dies at age 80

Famed New Zealand Olympic middle distance runner Peter Snell has died in Dallas at age 80, the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday. The newspaper reported sports historian and friend Ron Palenski confirmed Snell had died at his Texas home on Thursday after years of heart problems.

