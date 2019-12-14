Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Sudan strongman al-Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:37 IST
Ex-Sudan strongman al-Bashir gets 2 years for corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Sudan convicted former President Omar al-Bashir of money laundering and corruption on Saturday, sentencing him to two years in a minimum-security lockup. That's the first verdict in a series of legal proceedings against al-Bashir, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The verdict comes a year after Sudanese protesters erupted in revolt against al-Bashir's authoritarian rule. During his three decades in power, Sudan landed on the US list for sponsoring terrorism, and the country's economy was battered by years of mismanagement and American sanctions. Al-Bashir has been in custody since April when Sudan's military ousted him after months of nationwide protests. The uprising eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians.

Sudan's military has said it would not extradite him to the ICC. The country's military-civilian transitional government has not indicated whether they will hand him over to The Hague. The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which was the backbone of the protest movement, welcomed Saturday's verdict as a "moral and political conviction" against the former president and his regime.

Under Sudanese law, al-Bashir, 75, will be sent to a state-run lockup for elderly people who are convicted of crimes not punishable with death. But he will remain in jail amid an ongoing trial on separate charges regarding the killing of protesters in the months prior to his ouster. The former strongman appeared in the defendant's cage on Saturday wearing a traditional white robe and turban. He had arrived in a white Land Cruiser SUV amid tight security at the Judicial and Legal Science Institute in the capital, Khartoum.

As the verdict was read, a handful of al-Bashir's supporters briefly disrupted the proceedings, shouting Islamist slogans before being pushed out of the courtroom by security forces. Hundreds of al-Bashir's supporters also protested near the presidential palace in Khartoum, where security forces closed off access to the palace and the military's headquarters.

Defense lawyer Mohammed al-Hassan said Saturday's verdict was expected and that an appeal would be filed before a higher court, adding that the ex-president's "morale is high." Al-Hassan also said security forces detained al-Bashir's second wife, Widad Babakr, last week for questioning about her alleged bank accounts and assets. That's part of a wider corruption-related investigation into the al-Bashir family's wealth. Babakr had been under house arrest in Khartoum since al-Bashir's overthrow.

Prosecutors had questioned al-Bashir last week over his role in the Islamist-backed military coup which brought him to power in 1989. Anti-government demonstrations erupted last December over steep price rises and shortages but soon shifted to calls for al-Bashir to step down. Security forces responded with a fierce crackdown that killed dozens of protesters in the months prior to his ouster and arrest.

Millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were later seized in Al-Bashir's home. In August, al-Bashir told the court he had received through his office manager USD 25 million from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He said the crown prince did not want to reveal that he was the source of the funds, so he did not deposit the money in the country's central bank. He said the money was being used for donations, not for his own benefit. Al-Bashir, however, did not provide documents or records for the spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said. Special trains have been arranged by the Assam tourism...

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

No plan to reduce headcount due to slowdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019