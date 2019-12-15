Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia peace court exhumes bodies in extrajudicial killings case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:38 IST
Colombia peace court exhumes bodies in extrajudicial killings case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia's special justice tribunal has begun to exhume bodies from a grave in the country's northwest as part of an investigation into as many as 50 possible extrajudicial killings allegedly committed by the army. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), a tribunal created under a 2016 peace deal to prosecute former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels and military leaders for alleged war crimes, has started exhumation work in a cemetery in the municipality of Dabeiba, it said in a statement late on Saturday.

"This process is taking place after a series of voluntary testimonies, in which an ex-member of the Army indicated they had knowledge of illegitimate deaths presented as people killed in combat by agents of the state in Dabeiba," the JEP said. "It is presumed that in the Dabeiba cemetery the remains of 50 people presented as killed in combat or false positives will be found," the statement added.

The term false positives refer to civilians murdered by members of the military and registered as guerrilla fighters killed in combat so that soldiers could receive benefits for conducting apparently successful anti-insurgency missions. False-positive killings numbered at least 2,248 between 1998 and 2014. The majority of the murders took place during the term of former President Alvaro Uribe, according to the attorney general's office.

Dozens of army officials have been arrested and convicted of involvement in the killings, with some appearing before the JEP to testify and receive lighter sentences than they would under the ordinary justice system. The Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that members of the military are cooperating with the JEP.

Some human rights groups say the number of false positives could be as high as 4,000. Preliminary information indicates most of the presumed victims in the Dabeiba grave will be men aged between 15 and 56 who resided in Medellin, the JEP added. Some were disabled.

Seven bodies have so far been recovered since the exhumations began on Dec. 9, the JEP said, without specifying the dates or causes of their deaths. A figure of 50 bodies would make it one of the largest-ever massacres committed by the armed forces.

Colombia's five-decade internal conflict between guerrilla groups, right-wing paramilitaries, drug gangs, and the army has killed more than 260,000 people and displaced millions. Figures of those forcibly disappeared vary widely, but the number in the tens of thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

BJP flays state-wide hartal against CAA on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. The ...

China stocks rise to 6-week closing high on trade deal, upbeat data

China stocks rose to a six-week closing high on Monday, as investors cheered a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal and upbeat data pointing to resilience in the worlds second-largest economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5, to 3,987.55, ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019