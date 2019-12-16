Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terror financing trial against Hafiz Saeed adjourned without proceedings due to lawyers strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:56 IST
Terror financing trial against Hafiz Saeed adjourned without proceedings due to lawyers strike
File photo Image Credit: ANI

For the fourth time in succession, the anti-terrorism court here on Monday could not start the terror-financing trial against the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed due to lawyers' strike. Saeed, 69, and three of his top aids -- Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf, and Zafar Iqbal -- who were indicted in terror financing cases on Wednesday last could not be produced before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore.

The ATC adjourned the hearing till Tuesday. Lawyers across Pakistan are boycotting courts to protest against the registration of cases against their colleagues who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rampage at Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology last week.

Saeed, 69, is detained at the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail here. Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Abdur Rauf had told the court that the Saeed, who is also the founder of Lashkar-e-Tabia (LeT), and others were involved in terror financing and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police has "solid evidence" against them.

Saeed-led Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is believed to be the front organization for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The CTD, which arrested Saeed on July 17, has registered 23 FIRs against the 26/11 attack mastermind and his accomplices on charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province.

The cases have been registered in Lahore, Gujranwala & Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/Non-Profit Organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust. Saeed's indictment last week came amidst growing international pressure on Pakistan to rein-in militant bodies operating from its soil and bring to justice terror group leaders like him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Boeing's changing schedule for 737 MAX fix, return to service

Boeing Co on said Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, the firms biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as repercussions of two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drag into 2...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...

Boeing says to halt 737 MAX production next month

Eds Adds details Washington, Dec 17 AFP Boeing said Monday it would temporarily suspend production of its globally grounded 737 MAX jets next month as safety regulators delay the aircrafts return to the skies after two crashes.The decision ...

'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race

Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019