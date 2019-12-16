Indian says 20 crew kidnapped from tanker off West Africa
India's foreign ministry said on Monday that 20 of its nationals had been kidnapped from an oil tanker in West African waters.
"Our Mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighboring countries," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West African
- Abuja
- Nigerian
ALSO READ
King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit
King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit
King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar
Women in India Want Reskilling Options Before Going Back to Work After a Break
India name 15-member squad for U-19 World Cup with Priyam Garg as captain