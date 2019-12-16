Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan receive prestigious UN medal

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:57 IST
Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan receive prestigious UN medal

About 850 Indian peacekeepers serving in South Sudan have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their service and contribution to building peace in the conflict-affected nation and going above their duties to support local communities. India is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations. Currently, 2,342 Indian troops and 25 police personnel are deployed with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The UNMISS said that the Indian peacekeepers have been "recognized for their strong contribution to building peace in conflict-affected South Sudan as well as for going above and beyond their duties to support local communities." The 850 Indian troops serving with the UNMISS received the United Nations Medal for their dedication and sacrifice, “serving so far away from home to protect civilians and build durable peace in South Sudan,” according to a statement by the UNMISS Monday.

The Indian troops were particularly praised for their efforts to support peace talks between Government and Opposition forces in the Upper Nile region and establishing the first-ever UNMISS base on the west bank of the Nile at Kodok. Going above and beyond their call of duties, the peacekeepers also supported local communities by building veterinary hospitals at Kodok and Malakal, training cattle-keepers to better care for their livestock and provided life-saving medical assistance to people in need.

"We want to be remembered as having left positive memories for the people of South Sudan," Commander of the Indian Battalion Col Amit Gupta is quoted as saying by UNMISS in a statement. “We also want to leave them in a better place, where they are able to generate income for themselves and build their country.” Last month, a total of 323 of Indian peacekeepers serving with the UNMISS as engineers and medical staff were also honoured with UN medals for their distinguished service.

Engineering troops from India serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan perform a variety of duties that help the local communities. They are working on rehabilitating 167-km of road from Malakal to Palouge, later to be extended to Renk. Once the repairs are finished, the road will help facilitate peacekeeping operations, humanitarian access and trade. Indian peacekeepers go above and beyond their call of duty to impart training and assistance to local communities in their daily lives. A team of medical staff from the Indian field hospital and a few other volunteers are also teaching how girls to ride a bike.

"I love cycling and so I thought of teaching some girls from the protection site how to ride because they walk for incredibly long distances," said Lieutenant Colonel Srinivas Gokulnath, a doctor serving with the UNMISS. Gokulnath said he had thought that about 10 girls would come to learn but 52 showed up for the first lesson. He had only three bikes, which he had borrowed. In order to arrange the resources, he ran for 12 hours to raise money from colleagues and friends to buy 12 bicycles and helmets for the girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Broadcasting Authority receives complaints against talkback program

The Broadcasting Standards Authority BSA has found that a segment of the Punjabi talkback programme, Panthak Vichar, broadcast on the community radio station, Planet FM, breached the fairness standard.The BSA received complaints from two se...

FMA issues two sets of civil proceedings against CBL Corporation

The FMA has issued two sets of civil proceedings in the Auckland High Court against CBL Corporation Limited In liquidation CBLC, the six directors and the chief financial officer alleging multiple breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct A...

UPDATE 2-Johnson uses UK law to demand EU trade deal by end of 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. In his boldest move since winning a majo...

UPDATE 9-Boeing's 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Boeing Co said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. Boei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019