People News Roundup: Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British model Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen in an audacious raid from her west London home. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" after the burglars apparently evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as "Billionaire Row" and Ecclestone's own internal security officers.
