Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Clashes erupt in Indian capital over citizenship law; Modi rejects criticism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Clashes erupt in Indian capital over citizenship law; Modi rejects criticism
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

Clashes erupted in New Delhi on Tuesday between thousands of protesters and police, the latest violence in a week of opposition to a new law that makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to gain citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says the new law will save religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians from persecution in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But the law does not apply to Muslims, which critics say weakens India's secular foundations.

Police fired tear gas in the New Seelampur part of the capital to push back protesters swarming to barricades and throwing stones. At least two policemen were injured, a Reuters witness said. "It started as a peaceful protest against the citizenship bill ... but got out of hand," resident Azib Aman said.

Cars were damaged and roads strewn with rocks while small fires on the road sent smoke into the air. Small groups of youth, some with their faces covered, threw stones and bottles. There have been growing questions about the stance of the government, led by Modi's Hindu-nationalist party, towards India's 172 million Muslims, or 14 percent of the population.

The citizenship law follows the revocation of the special status of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, and a court ruling clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a mosque razed by Hindu zealots. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said India's actions in Kashmir and on the citizenship law could drive Muslims from India and create a refugee crisis.

"We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, but we are also worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries," Khan told a Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva. Anger with the Indian government was stoked this week by allegations of police brutality at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday when officers entered the campus and fired tear gas to break up a protest.

At least 100 people were wounded in the crackdown which has drawn criticism from rights groups. Modi told a rally for a state election on Tuesday that his political rivals were trying to mislead students and others to stir up protests.

"This is guerrilla politics, they should stop doing this." The most violent protests occurred initially in the northeastern state of Assam, where mobs torched buildings and train stations, angry the law would help thousands of immigrants from Bangladesh become citizens.

Later, the unrest spread to New Delhi and other major cities, driven by concern that Modi was advancing a Hindu-first agenda and that India's Muslims were at risk. The metro train station near the Delhi protest was closed to prevent more people from arriving. Riot police were deployed and were trying to push the crowd off the main road into side streets and alleys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata, Bidhannagar Police step up interactions with communities to check violence

Amid the ongoing violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal, Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police have started talking to representatives of different religious groups seeking their cooperation to prevent any deter...

Cricket-West Indies batsman Butcher dies aged 86

Basil Butcher, the stylish former West Indies batsman, has died at the age of 86, Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday. Butcher, born in Guyana, had a batting average of 43 from 44 tests for West Indies in the 1950s and 60s.He scored se...

Baloch activist recalls killing of Nawab Bugti, says Musharraf's death sentence shows 'who is a real traitor'

Baloch activist Brahumdagh Bugti on Tuesday recalled the killing of his father and former leader of the Bugti tribe, Nawab Akbar Shahbaz Khan Bugti, who was dubbed a traitor, despite contributing his entire life for his people and motherlan...

PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

The board of French carmaker PSA, which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler FCA was underway to disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019