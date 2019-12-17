Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musharraf's party to challenge special court verdict against ex-army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:00 IST
Musharraf's party to challenge special court verdict against ex-army chief

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) party of General (retd.) Pervez Musharraf said on Tuesday that it would challenge the verdict of a special court, which sentenced the former military ruler to death in a high treason case. A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, found the ailing 76-year-old former Army chief, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason and handed him the death sentence.

The APML said that it was "appalled" by the decision of the special court which convicted the former military ruler without recording his statement and properly hearing his lawyers. "We think this is an unconstitutional trial pursued in the most unconstitutional way without hearing his lawyer and giving them a chance to defend him," the party said in a statement.

The APML said it would file an appeal against the "one-sided decision". The party leaders are consulting their legal team before future course of action, it added. The former president "is being made subject to political victimisation," it said.

The party maintained that the case was formed on "flimsy grounds where aiders and abettors were excluded from the case and its hearing and the former president was singled out, though the decision was taken after consultation with the cabinet members, chief ministers, governors and corps commanders". In a separate statement, APML Secretary-General Mehreen Malik said that Musharraf would explore all legal options to get justice.

Musharraf's indictment for treason was a highly significant moment in a country where the powerful military has held sway for much of its independent history. He seized power by ousting then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup. He has also served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.

He was sentenced for suspending the Constitution and imposing extra-constitutional emergency in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014. The former Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

BFI quashes media reports, sticks to Olympic qualifying criteria

Boxing Federation of India BFI on Tuesday brushed aside the media speculations and remained steadfast to the pre-decided Olympic Qualifying criteria. BFI announcement comes amid the media reports claiming that the Olympic qualifier trials a...

Mamata snubs governor, skips meet over violence

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was kept waiting all day on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she did not turn up to personally update him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against the controversial citi...

Manipur cabinet extends 'disturbed area' status for six more months

The disturbed area status in Manipur has been extended for another six months from Tuesday, said Th Radheshyam Singh, the states Education Minister, at a press conference here.He further said that the state cabinet has taken a resolution in...

BrahMos' air version testfired from IAF's Su-20MKI, hits sea target

The Indian Air Force IAF successfully fired the air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Tuesday. The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajecto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019