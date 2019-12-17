Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur gets bail in graft case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to PPP leader Faryal Talpur, sister of former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, in a money laundering case Talpur, a key leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was arrested in June by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in order to probe her in the fake bank account and money laundering case.

The IHC on Tuesday granted her bail against surety bonds worth Rs 10 million after the NAB told the court that it completed interrogation in the case, according to lawyer Farooq Naek. Her brother Asif Ali Zardari was also granted bail by the IHC last week on medical grounds.

Earlier, she told the court to give her bail in order to look after her differently-abled child. Another PPP leader Khursheed Shah was also released on bail on Tuesday by an accountability court in Sukkur district of Sindh province.

He was accused of making assets beyond known means of income and arrested by NAB to probe him. However, the anti-corruption watchdog failed to register a formal case against him, prompting the court to release him on bail.

