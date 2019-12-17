Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

Odd News Roundup: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Done in a Datsun: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

A man has successfully cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day in Australia. Stu Pengelly placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Tomlin: Steelers to stick with Hodges at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges at quarterback on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, even after the rookies four-interception performance at home this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers sti...

Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivias interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks a peaceful democratic transition, and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.We support JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ...

UK police forces make 7 arrests in South Asian gold theft crackdown

Seven arrests have been made in connection with more than 40 burglaries of gold linked to South Asian origin households in the UK, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspects, who were not named, are believed to be connected ...

Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.Prosecutors have said that Parnas, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019