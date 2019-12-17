Odd News Roundup: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Done in a Datsun: Man cooks roast pork in car during Australian heatwave

A man has successfully cooked a pork roast in a car on a scorching hot day in Australia. Stu Pengelly placed the slab of pork in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny in Perth, Western Australia, for around 10 hours.

