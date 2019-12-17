Left Menu
PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:52 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:07 IST
The board of French carmaker PSA, which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) was underway to discuss finalizing an initial agreement for a $50 billion merger to create the world's number four carmaker, the source added.

PSA declined to comment. FCA was not immediately available for comment.

