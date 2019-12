BRIEF-Paris retailers, restaurants see footfall drop due to strikes

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:

* FRENCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF PARIS REGION SAYS FOOTFALL IN CITY CENTRE RETAILERS DOWN BY AROUND 30% DUE TO PENSION PROTESTS, MALLS OUTSIDE CITIES SEE FOOTFALL DOWN 6%

* FRENCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF PARIS REGION SAYS BOOKINGS AT RESTAURANTS DOWN 40 TO 50 PERCENT DUE TO STRIKES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.