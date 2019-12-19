Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working on greater collaboration in defence sector with US: Rajnath Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 04:29 IST
Working on greater collaboration in defence sector with US: Rajnath Singh

As India and the US are working on greater collaboration between defence manufacturing sectors, the conclusion of the industrial security annex or ISA will provide the necessary framework for pursuing co-development and co-production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Wednesday. India and the US have a global strategic partnership and the two are working together to further expand and deepen this important partnership, Singh told reporters here, adding that an integral component of the strategic partnership is strong defence.

While 2+2 mechanism has brought about greater synergy in diplomatic and security policies, Singh said noting that the two countries have made a conscious decision to have greater high-level and deeper relationships. The tri-service exercise of November 2019, that is the Exercise Tiger Triumph, is one such example, Singh said addressing the news conference after the conclusion of the 2+2 dialogue.

In the last few years, India and the US have signed several foundational defence agreements, including the COMCASA, and LEMOA. "In the last few years, we have made a conscious decision to diversify and indigenise our arms acquisitions. This increased defence trade with the US is one important aspect of this," Singh told reporters in response to a question.

"We are also working to encourage greater collaboration between defence manufacturing sectors in India in the US. The conclusion of the industrial security annex with the US will provide the necessary framework for pursuing the co-development and co-production linkages in the defence manufacturing centre," Singh said. "We hope that this will enable a smooth transfer of classified technology and information," he added.

Singh said these developments would add value to other key initiatives of the government such as the Make in India and the two defence manufacturing corridors in India. Esper said the US should look at every opportunity to advance its relationship with India.

Whether it requires a policy change, a regulatory change, or a change to law, "I think those are all the things that we should explore", he said. "And Minister Singh and I had a discussion along a couple of these lines earlier today in our bilateral meeting," Esper said.

Noting that the India-US defence trade has now increased to USD 18 billion, he said this shows the depth and the breadth of this relationship. "This is important. It's not just about equipment, hardware, software. What it does is it gets to the improved interoperability between our two countries, our two militaries, a better understanding, a way to work and fight better together if called upon to do so," he said.

Singh said India has invited US companies to further invest in India under the Make in India programme. "We have agreed to move forward in our engagement in the area of defence innovation. The 2+2 meeting today is a cornerstone in strengthening the strategic defence engagement between India and the US and will enable us to work alongside in a number of areas of mutual interest," he said. Asserting that the extensive engagement has yielded important results, he said the two countries have been able to achieve important milestones that were set during the inaugural 2+2 dialogue last year.

He said some of these included setting up a hotline between him and the US Secretary of Defense, carrying out the first tri-service exercise and enabling most of US-origin platforms with secure communication capability and conducting defence policy group dialogue after a prolonged gap of almost four years, he said. "On the defense industry side, I sped up my priorities to take this partnership beyond the acquisition of platforms and equipment to significant transfer of defense technology and increase investment by US defence companies in India under the Make in India programme," he said.

"We have also identified priority programmes, which can be selected and executed. We have also identified a standard operating procedure for this process," he noted. Esper said the new annual exercise called Tiger Triumph will enhance tri-service coordination and allow them to exchange knowledge and expertise. "Our forces successfully completed the first exercise under this initiative last month and we look forward to the next one in 2020. Meanwhile, our defense trade and technology ties continue to grow," he said.

He said the industrial security annex will facilitate collaboration between defence industries of both countries by supporting the "secure transfer of key information and technology". "We also finalised three agreements under the defense technology and trade initiative which will enhance our ability to co-produce and co-develop critical technologies," Esper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Govt to invest in road safety upgrades and road policing tools

The Government will boost investment in road safety upgrades and road policing tools as part of its new Road to Zero strategy and initial action plan launched today by Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter.Most fatal and serious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019